BANGKOK TEST & GO

RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
101 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 16, 2022
RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor - Image 0
RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor - Image 1
RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor - Image 2
RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor - Image 3
RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor - Image 4
RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor - Image 5
+14 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS ThonglorTake everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor.RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site.The hotel provides front desk services such as express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the hotel, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as cable TV is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doRoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyRoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Bangkok in-depth. Find some great entertainment by local acts at Soi Cowboy located 2.4 km away.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 96% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 95% of other accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 94% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR RoomQuest Sukhumvit 36 BTS Thonglor
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

129 Napha Sap 5 Alley, Sukhumvit 36, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partnerhotels

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
3757 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
Bewertung mit
130 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
4784 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
1250 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU