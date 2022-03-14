PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
Bewertung mit
53 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 0
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 1
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 2
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 3
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 4
ROBINSON KHAO LAK - Image 5
+41 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2017, ROBINSON Club Khao Lak guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Khao Lak for business or pleasure. The city center is merely 8km away, and the airport can be reached within 90 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. ROBINSON Club Khao Lak offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Lak. The property provides 24-hour security, chapel, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure the greatest comfort. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide cleaning products, towels, additional toilet, flat screen television, sofa to please the most discerning guest. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as canoe, dart board, watersports equipment rentals, yoga room, snorkeling. ROBINSON Club Khao Lak is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Khao Lak.

Adresse / Karte

9/9 Moo 1 Tambol Kuk Kak, Bangsak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

