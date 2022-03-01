RNP Pool Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

RNP Pool HotelWhen you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make RNP Pool Hotel your home away from home. A stay at RNP Pool Hotel ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by RNP Pool Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with taxi and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at RNP Pool Hotel.In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at RNP Pool Hotel are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the cable TV provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at RNP Pool Hotel, where breakfast is provided free of charge. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.The hotel even has in-house cooking amenities such as BBQ facilities for its most selective guests.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, RNP Pool Hotel has a range of activities that will meet your needs. The many offerings at RNP Pool Hotel ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at RNP Pool Hotel gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyVenture outside the hotel and explore Bangkok. Relax knowing that RNP Pool Hotel is conveniently located 4.5 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport, so you can feel less stressed on your departure day.Reasons to stay hereTravelers love this hotel, scoring it higher than 99% of all other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews score this hotel higher than 99% of accommodations in the city on value for money.This hotel's facilities score higher than 99% of accommodations in the city.