Riverside Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Krabi Town, Riverside Hotel is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Larn Poo Dam, Maharat Market, Vogue Shopping Center are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, valet parking, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Riverside Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Riverside Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.