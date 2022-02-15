BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
1096 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 0
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 1
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 2
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 3
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 4
Riverine Place Hotel and Residence - Image 5
+14 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located near the banks of the sparkling Chao Phraya River, Riverine Place Hotel and Residence offers guests an ideal venue to spend some time away from the tiresome city life of Bangkok. Featuring an exquisite selection of apartments overlooking the magnificent views of the city or Chao Phraya River, each apartment studio is equipped with a full kitchenette, laundry facilities, air conditioning, and an efficient work space ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Apart from its outstanding accommodation, guests can indulge in the superior recreational facilities on-site, including the fitness center with experienced personal trainers, sauna and steam rooms, two tennis courts plus a tennis knock board, two badminton courts, two squash courts, a snooker room, and mini basketball. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Riverine Place Hotel and Residence.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Riverine Place Hotel and Residence , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Riverine Place Hotel and Residence
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

167 Moo 7 Phibulsongkhram Rd., Suan Yai, Muang, Nonthaburi City Center, Nonthaburi, Thailand, 11000

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
730 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
1352 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
Bewertung mit
1324 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
Bewertung mit
506 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
4953 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU