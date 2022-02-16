River Kwai Bridge Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of River Kwai, River Kwai Bridge Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Kanchanaburi. Only 1.5 Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, River Kwai Bridge Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of River Kwai Bridge Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, massage, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, River Kwai Bridge Resort hits the spot in many ways.