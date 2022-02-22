CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rimping Village Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
Bewertung mit
1240 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 22, 2022
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 0
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 1
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 2
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 3
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 4
Rimping Village Hotel - Image 5
+44 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rimping Village Hotel is a boutique hotel in the heart of Chiang Mai, offering a peaceful haven from the hustle and bustle of the city. It's quickly becoming a choice accommodation for travelers to Chiang Mai. The hotel is within walking distance from the night bazaar and is a short stroll or a quick tuk-tuk ride from the city center. While offering convenience into the city, the property retains an extremely peaceful environment as it is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. Guests here will find fantastic in-room facilities - including a DVD player and free wireless internet access. A favorite amongst travelers to Thailand's second largest city, Rimping Village Hotel will surely please.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Rimping Village Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Rimping Village Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

13/1 Soi 2 Chiangmai-Lamphun Road, tambol Wat Gate, Amphur Muang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU