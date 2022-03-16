Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus)When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus) your home away from home. A stay at Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus) ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Chiang Mai can be assisted with the shuttle services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus). In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus), where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus). Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, steam room and spa. The many offerings at Raya Heritage (SHA Extra Plus) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's facilities score higher than 97% of accommodations in the city.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 98% of other options in the city.This hotel's staff and services score higher than 97% of accommodations in the city.