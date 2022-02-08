Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort is located in the city center by the Ping River in northern Thailand. Just four kilometers from Chiang Mai Airport, the hotel is close to the historic attractions of the city - including the famous Night Bazaar. Each of the 74 deluxe and suite rooms has a private balcony with river views and a combination of ancient Chiang Mai heritage with modern amenities. The luxury resort hotel is ideal for holiday travel or a business trip with two restaurants, bars, meeting rooms, pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, and spa. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your reservation at Rati Lanna Riverside Spa Resort.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels