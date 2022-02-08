CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Raming Lodge Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
Bewertung mit
6208 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Raming Lodge Hotel - Image 0
Raming Lodge Hotel - Image 1
Raming Lodge Hotel - Image 2
Raming Lodge Hotel - Image 3
Raming Lodge Hotel - Image 4
Raming Lodge Hotel - Image 5
+39 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This stylish boutique hotel is located in the heart of Chiang Mai’s entertainment district and a stone’s throw from the Night Bazaar. Raming Lodge Hotel is a particular favorite with travelers looking to enjoy the nightlife and bargain hunting in downtown Chiang Mai, as it is only a five-minute stroll from the Night Bazaar and a few minutes’ walk from a host of restaurants, bars, night clubs, and massage parlors. The Thapae Gate and a few temples nearby are also worth paying a visit. The Raming Lodge is a relatively new hotel and all rooms are clean, spacious, and stylishly decorated. It also offers a complimentary internet connection if you stay in a deluxe room. To continue with your reservation at Raming Lodge Hotel, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Raming Lodge Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Raming Lodge Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

17-19 Loikroh.rd. T. Chanag Klan A. Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU