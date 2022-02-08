CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Rajapruek Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
Bewertung mit
928 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
+24 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Rajapruek Place, located in Su Thep, Chiang Mai, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 11 km away, and it normally takes about 20 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Rajapruek Place ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 18 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including spa, massage, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Rajapruek Place.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Rajapruek Place , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
Adresse / Karte

Royal Park Rajapruek 334 Moo 3 Tumbon Mae-Hia Amphoe Muang Chiangmai 50100, Su Thep, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

