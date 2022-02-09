KRABI TEST & GO

Pinky Bungalows Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
Bewertung mit
1037 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 0
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 1
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 2
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 3
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 4
Pinky Bungalows Resort - Image 5
+34 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the romance, beaches, restaurants area of Koh Lanta city, Pinky Bungalows provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 0.1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Also within easy reach are Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Relax Bay Beach. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Pinky Bungalows is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. Pinky Bungalows is home to 36 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless, private pool. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, solarium. Pinky Bungalows is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Pinky Bungalows Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Pinky Bungalows Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

739 Moo 2 Saladan Koh Lanta, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
Bewertung mit
92 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
Bewertung mit
321 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
Bewertung mit
1120 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
Bewertung mit
330 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
414 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Ferienresort
8.4
Bewertung mit
1621 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
1023 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU