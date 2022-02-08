Pingviman Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pingviman HotelYou'll be sure to see the absolute most of sights in Chiang Mai when you stay at Pingviman Hotel, right in the heart of the city center near all the famous landmarks. The true local flavors and culture of Chiang Mai are yours with a stay at Pingviman Hotel, located just 1.0 km from the famous Three Kings Monument.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Pingviman Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Chiang Mai can be assisted with taxi, car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Pingviman Hotel.In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Pingviman Hotel offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Pingviman Hotel, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Pingviman Hotel. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the hot tub. The many offerings at Pingviman Hotel ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Pingviman Hotel gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the library.Around the propertyVenture outside Pingviman Hotel and explore Chiang Mai during your stay. Spend a day and acquire some cultural knowledge at Lanna Folklife Museum located 950 m away, where you can explore works of arts and cultural pieces. Watch the local team play at Thapae Stadium located 1.0 km away, where you can also buy authentic team merchandise.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's facilities score higher than 93% of accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 94% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 99% of competition in the city on room comfort.