Panna Heritage Boutique Hotel (De Rachamanka Hotel) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
Bewertung mit
707 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at De Rachamanka Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 0.1 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Chang Taem, Wat Duang Dee, Wat Chedi Luang. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, De Rachamanka Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car hire. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the De Rachamanka Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

82-86 Rachamanka Rd. Prasing Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

