PHUKET TEST & GO

Panlaan Boutique Resort - Nong Khai Sandbox Hotel

Nong Khai
7.8
Bewertung mit
538 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Panlaan Boutique Resort - Image 0
Panlaan Boutique Resort - Image 1
Panlaan Boutique Resort - Image 2
Panlaan Boutique Resort - Image 3
Panlaan Boutique Resort - Image 4
Panlaan Boutique Resort - Image 5
+39 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Panlaan Boutique Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Nongkhai. The excitement of the city center is only 1.5 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, Prap Ho Monument, The Pier Market - Sadet Pier give to this hotel a special charm. At Panlaan Boutique Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, solarium, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Panlaan Boutique Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Nongkhai.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Panlaan Boutique Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Panlaan Boutique Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

118 Moo 6 Baanlaojomanee, Nongkhai City Center, Nongkhai, Thailand, 43000

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU