PHUKET TEST & GO

P.S 2 Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
Bewertung mit
86 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
P.S 2 Resort - Image 0
P.S 2 Resort - Image 1
P.S 2 Resort - Image 2
P.S 2 Resort - Image 3
P.S 2 Resort - Image 4
P.S 2 Resort - Image 5
+19 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Patong, P.S 2 Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At P.S 2 Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. P.S 2 Resort is home to 30 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, P.S 2 Resort hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei P.S 2 Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR P.S 2 Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

21 Rath-U-Thit Road,Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

ETK Patong
7.6
Bewertung mit
89 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Österreichischer Garten - Tai Pan Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Paragon Resort & Spa
7.8
Bewertung mit
917 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ramada von Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
Bewertung mit
658 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
Bewertung mit
818 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
Bewertung mit
2519 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
Bewertung mit
421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket
7.7
Bewertung mit
221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU