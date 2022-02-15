PHUKET TEST & GO

OYO 75365 Saikaew Villa 65 - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Samet, you'll feel right at home at Saikaew Villa 65 as it offers quality accommodation and great service. Only away, this 2.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Samet property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, restaurant, safety deposit boxes. 50 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, satellite/cable TV can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Saikaew Villa 65 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Koh Samet.

Adresse / Karte

93 Moo 4, Ko Samet, Phe, Mueang, Rayong, 21160, Thailand, Sai Kaew Beach, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

