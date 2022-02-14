OYO 390 Nana River Kaeng Krachan - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled in the heart of Kaeng Krachan, The Answer Kaeng Krachan is an ideal spot from which to discover Phetchaburi. Only away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Answer Kaeng Krachan ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, family room, BBQ facilities, restaurant can be enjoyed here. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include towels, additional toilet, separate living room, flat screen television, sofa to help guests recharge after a long day. Recreational facilities available at the property include fitness center, outdoor pool, karaoke. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Answer Kaeng Krachan.