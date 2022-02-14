BANGKOK TEST & GO

Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
Bewertung mit
1584 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+29 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Attracting business and leisure travelers alike, this refined accommodation is surrounded by lush greeneries and perfectly placed in the center of Bangkok. Due to its prime location, residents staying at Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) can benefit from the stunning panoramic view of Bangkok’s skyline with easy access to the embassies, shopping centers, and business areas. Besides the much sought after location, this serviced residence features 145 guestroom, each well-equipped with all the modern comforts and furnishings. Residents can enjoy a unique dining experience from Café Claire, an all-day dining restaurant called Mandopop, a signature Chinese restaurant, and 24-hour in-residence dining. Added conveniences include meeting rooms, resident's lounge, gym, and an outdoor swimming pool. The Oriental Residence Bangkok (SHA Certified) is committed to providing unparalleled attentiveness and cordial service for travelers in Bangkok.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

110 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

