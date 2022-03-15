CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
Bewertung mit
513 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 15, 2022
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 0
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 1
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 2
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 3
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 4
Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub - Image 5
+35 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide towels, air conditioning, telephone, television, hair dryer to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Novotel Chiangmai Nimman Journeyhub
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

7*77 Moo 2, Huay Kaew Road Soi Sreesud,Chang Phueak, Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU