BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
Bewertung mit
1600 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+46 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. Only 20.5 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, and 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find complimentary tea, closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool, and pool (kids). Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 (SHA Certified)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

19/9 Sukhumvit 20 Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
815 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU