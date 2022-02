Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok Impact Hotel is the only 4-star hotel located in the heart of IMPACT, Thailand’s largest exhibition and conference facilities. Providing convenience and comfort, the hotel is 6 km from Don Mueang Domestic Airport and 20 km from downtown Bangkok via the expressway. With modern architecture and state of the art facilities, the hotel is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Facilities include 380 ultra-modern rooms, 2 restaurants, 2 Premier executive floors, a remarkably well-appointed Business Centre, a Fitness Center, a swimming pool, and a spa.

