Northgate Ratchayothin (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

This 4-star, colonial-style property is located in the heart of Bangkok on one of the most famous streets known as Chatuchak. Each room at this hotel is customized with matching pieces of furniture and sanitary fixtures made with unique materials. Providing a home-away-from-home feel, each room comes fitted with modern amenities which include internet access, a full kitchenette, a minibar, and much more. The location is also a good one for travelers as its only 5 minutes from the MRT Phahonyothin Station by car and BTS Ratchayothin station is only 10 minutes walk from the hotel – both of which can easily take you to essential sites and major shopping centers and business districts. IMPACT Arena Mueng Thong Thani which are situated 14 kilometers away from the property. With an excellent array of facilities and a convenient location, Northgate Ratchayothin (SHA Extra Plus) is ideal for corporate housing and interim accommodation.