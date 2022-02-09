CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Nornnuea at Inthanon - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
Bewertung mit
30 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional Covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , Nornnuea at Inthanon guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chom Thong for business or pleasure. The property is just 58 KM away from the city center, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Nornnuea at Inthanon is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, family room. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find locker, cleaning products, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chom Thong, make Nornnuea at Inthanon your home away from home.

156/1 Moo.2 Chiang Mai - Hot Rd., Ban Luang, Chom Thong, Thailand, 50160

