Noble House Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Noble House Beach ResortStay close to the coastal shore of Koh Lanta with a stay at Noble House Beach Resort. The convenience of city access and the beauty of an ocean view are both yours to enjoy when you stay at Noble House Beach Resort Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at Noble House Beach Resort, just 110 m from Klong Dao Beach.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Noble House Beach Resort. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Koh Lanta can be assisted with the car hire services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Noble House Beach Resort. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.The resort is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Noble House Beach Resort are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Noble House Beach Resort offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator and bottled water are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Noble House Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Noble House Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) has a range of activities that will meet your needs. The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The resort's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like non-motorized water sports.Around the propertyWith its convenient location, the resort offers easy access to all Koh Lanta has to offer. Take a trip to somewhere offshore with an island adventure at Ko Jum located 750 m away. Watch the local team play at Muay Thai at Klong Dao Stadium located 1.1 km away, where you can also buy authentic team merchandise. Your first day during your stay at Noble House Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) should include a visit to Lanta Muay Thai Complex located 720 m away.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this resort's food and dining options score it better than 81% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 89% of the city's other options.