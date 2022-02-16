PHUKET TEST & GO

New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.4
Bewertung mit
1868 Bewertungen
February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Hat Yai, New Season Square Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 15 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by New Season Square Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). New Season Square Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hat Yai.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei New Season Square Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
Adresse / Karte

23 Prachathipat Road, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

