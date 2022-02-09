KRABI TEST & GO

New Coconut Bungalow - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
Bewertung mit
109 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
New Coconut Bungalow - Image 0
New Coconut Bungalow - Image 1
New Coconut Bungalow - Image 2
New Coconut Bungalow - Image 3
New Coconut Bungalow - Image 4
New Coconut Bungalow - Image 5
+24 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

New Coconut Bungalow, located in Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 9 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Relax Bay Beach give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Lanta hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, billiards. New Coconut Bungalow is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Lanta.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei New Coconut Bungalow , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR New Coconut Bungalow
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

22 Moo 2, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
Bewertung mit
92 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
Bewertung mit
321 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
Bewertung mit
1120 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
Bewertung mit
330 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
414 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Ferienresort
8.4
Bewertung mit
1621 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
1023 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU