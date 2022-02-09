New Coconut Bungalow - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

New Coconut Bungalow, located in Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 9 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Relax Bay Beach give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Lanta hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, billiards. New Coconut Bungalow is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Lanta.