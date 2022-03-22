Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+)Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. With its ideal location just 2.0 km from Cicada Market, Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+) gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.The superior services and facilities offered at Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Your explorations of Hua Hin / Cha-am can be assisted with car hire and shuttle services available. Parking is provided free of charge for guests.You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundry service offered at Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+). In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+). Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.The hotel even has in-house cooking amenities such as BBQ facilities for its most selective guests.Never let a day go wasted when you're at Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+) with all the activities and facilities provided. While you're there, be sure to take some time to explore the easily accessible beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage. The many offerings at Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like fishing, motorized water sports, surfing and wind surfing. You won't need to go far to experience fun water sports, with the convenience of water park provided. Stay active in holiday style with sporty activities including horse riding. Test your skills! Get competitive with your travel group or other guests, at the hotel's golf course on site.No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the library.Around the propertyVenture outside Nern Chalet Beachfront Hotel (SHA Plus+) and explore Hua Hin / Cha-am during your stay. Sometimes the best vacation days are spent doing nothing. With Hua Hin Beach located 5.6 km away, you can turn a sunny day into a perfect chill out with sand and surf.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 91% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 90% of the city's other options.This accommodation beats more than 88% of competition in the city on room comfort.