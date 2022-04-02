BANGKOK TEST & GO

Miracle Grand Convention Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
10187 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Miracle Grand Convention Hotel is located on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and provides easy access to metropolitan Bangkok. With a total of 270 rooms, the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel is comprised of a 15-story Residential Tower including an Executive Floor with panoramic views of the city. All kinds of events and parties can be arranged quickly and easily in the specially-designed function rooms. Business meetings can be held for as few as 10 people. For larger functions, the Miracle Grand Ballroom can accommodates up to 2,500 persons and is supported by the latest in audio/visual equipment available for guests’ use. For your reservation at Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Miracle Grand Convention Hotel
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Miracle Grand Convention Hotel
Adresse / Karte

99 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

