Mini House Aonang (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Well-positioned in Ao Nang, Mini House Aonang is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The hotel lies 13.4 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Mini House Aonang, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Mini House Aonang is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.