Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Melina's Beach Front Bungalows , und Melina's Beach Front Bungalows wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Located in the Ban Tha Len area, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 31 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.