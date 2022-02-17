Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Melina's Beach Front Bungalows , und Melina's Beach Front Bungalows wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe Bungalow 1 40m²
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Familiensuiten
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
Deluxe Room 2 40m²
฿22,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Familiensuiten
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe - Family Package 130m²
฿40,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿30,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿28,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bed Room Private villa 240m²
฿82,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿60,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿47,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿27,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿58,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Familiensuiten
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
Located in the Ban Tha Len area, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 31 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Melina's Beach Front Bungalows
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
