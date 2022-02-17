KRABI TEST & GO

Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.7
Bewertung mit
3 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 17, 2022
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 0
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 1
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 2
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 3
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 4
Melina's Beach Front Bungalows - Image 5
+36 Fotos
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Melina's Beach Front Bungalows , und Melina's Beach Front Bungalows wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults
Deluxe Bungalow 1 40
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
Deluxe Room 2 40
฿22,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe - Family Package 130
฿40,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿30,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿28,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 Bed Room Private villa 240
฿82,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿60,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿47,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿27,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿58,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Located in the Ban Tha Len area, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 31 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, private check in/check out. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, Melina's Beach Front Bungalows is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

108 /1 Moo 3 Ao Thalane Muang Krabi, Ban Tha Len, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

