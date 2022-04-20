PHUKET TEST & GO

Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.7
Bewertung mit
315 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 20, 2022
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 0
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 1
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 2
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 3
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 4
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 5
+18 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 7 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Mai Khao Beach, Soi Dog foundation, Splash Jungle Water Park. Marriott is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

234 Moo3 Tambol Mai Khao, Ampur Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partnerhotels

Deshalb Hotels in Phuket
8.5
Bewertung mit
431 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
9.7
Bewertung mit
10 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villen
8.9
Bewertung mit
629 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
AVANI+ Mai Khao Phuket Suiten & Villen
8
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
2032 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Ar-Jor
8
Bewertung mit
443 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Maikhao Hausgartenbungalow
8.9
Bewertung mit
94 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket
8.4
Bewertung mit
800 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Flughafen Phuket
7.8
Bewertung mit
362 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
Bewertung mit
393 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU