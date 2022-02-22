TRAT TEST & GO

Marina Sands Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.5
Bewertung mit
125 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Marina Sands Resort is located in the Klong Son area of Koh Chang. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Marina Sands Resort offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Chang. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, chapel, convenience store, daily housekeeping. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, dart board, watersports equipment rentals, yoga room, snorkeling. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Marina Sands Resort.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

106/124 Moo 3 Klongson, Koh Chang, Trat, Klong Son, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

