Marina Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+)Wake up to the wonder of Koh Samui with a stay at Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+), located only minutes from the heart of the city. Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) puts numerous activities at your fingertips, with its convenient location just 1.1 km from the Hin Ta & Hin Yai Rocks.The range of services provided by Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides car hire services to help you find what you want in Koh Samui.Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's ticket service and tours. The resort's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Guestrooms at Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar.Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. The resort's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage. The many offerings at Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Marina Beach Resort (SHA Plus+). Sit on the sand or sip a drink in leisure at Lamai Beach located 120 m away. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Koh Samui, chances are you'll find it at Lamai Sunday Nightmarket located 1.0 km away.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 94% of accommodations in the city.This resort scores higher than 93% of accommodations in the city for its location.