BANGKOK TEST & GO

Manhattan Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
7303 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Manhattan Hotel - Image 0
Manhattan Hotel - Image 1
Manhattan Hotel - Image 2
Manhattan Hotel - Image 3
Manhattan Hotel - Image 4
Manhattan Hotel - Image 5
+14 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With one of the highest return guest rates in Bangkok, the Manhattan Hotel is a favorite of budget and location-minded travelers alike. It is situated right in the middle of all the action in Bangkok on Sukhumvit soi 15, just a two-minute walk to the main road and Asoke BTS station. From the hotel’s doorstep, guests can browse the night market, check out the stylish clothes boutiques at Robinson’s department store, enjoy the food stalls with local delicacies, and travel to nearby temples. Stay in the hotel for on-site tailoring, beauty treatments, Thai massage, private karaoke singing, swimming, dining on Korean, Japanese, or American food, and working out in the gym. The hotel is also near to the expressway and only 45 minutes from the international airport. For your reservation at Manhattan Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Manhattan Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Manhattan Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

13 Soi Sukhumvit 15 (Ruam Chai), Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
815 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
1762 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU