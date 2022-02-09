CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

M.I.N.D. Villa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.3
Bewertung mit
77 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 0
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 1
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 2
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 3
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 4
M.I.N.D. Villa - Image 5
+7 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Old City, M.I.N.D. Villa enjoys a commanding position in the religious interests, sightseeing, culture hub of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by M.I.N.D. Villa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, laundromat, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. M.I.N.D. Villa is home to 5 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, slippers, free welcome drink, internet access – wireless (complimentary). The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including massage, garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make M.I.N.D. Villa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Adresse / Karte

58 Samlan Rd. T.Prasingha A.Muang Chiangmai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

