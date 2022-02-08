KRABI TEST & GO

Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.8
Bewertung mit
23 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+7 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Lux Family Villas is ideally situated in Ao Nang; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Lux Family Villas, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 15 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Lux Family Villas.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Lux Family Villas (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

803, Moo 2, Soi Aonang 3 AoNang, Muang Krabi Tel.+66638656102, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
634 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Scene Villen mit Klippenblick
9.1
Bewertung mit
221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
3503 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
Bewertung mit
1021 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Inn
7.9
Bewertung mit
2864 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das kleine Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
900 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
Bewertung mit
755 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU