Luck Swan Boutique - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Located in the Rim Kok area, Luck Swan Boutique is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Rai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Luck Swan Boutique ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, concierge. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Rai, Luck Swan Boutique is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.