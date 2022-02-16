PHUKET TEST & GO

Luck Swan Boutique - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8
Bewertung mit
162 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the Rim Kok area, Luck Swan Boutique is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Rai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Luck Swan Boutique ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, concierge. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Rai, Luck Swan Boutique is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Karte

225 Rattanakheat Rd, Rimkok, Maeung, Chiang Rai, Rim Kok, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57100

