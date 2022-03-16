Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+)Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.The superior services and facilities offered at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hostel's tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations.Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundromat and laundry service offered at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+). The hostel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. The hostel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hostel come with linen service and air conditioning. The hostel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that bottled water is available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun. If you like to eat in the privacy of your room, Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) can arrange to have groceries delivered to your doorstep.Never let a day go wasted when you're at Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) with all the activities and facilities provided. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyVenture outside Lub d Bangkok Siam Hostel (SHA Plus+) and explore Bangkok during your stay. Tourists travel from around the world to see The Grand Palace, which is an easy visit just 4.1 km away. Your journey through Bangkok can be completed with a short shopping stop at Chatuchak Weekend Market located 6.1 km away. Photograph yourself in front of Jim Thompson House located 290 m away, which people travel great distances to see.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this hostel's food and dining options score it better than 92% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 99% of the city's other options.This accommodation beats more than 95% of competition in the city on room comfort.