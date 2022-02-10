Loy La Long Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, look no further than Loy La Long Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 3. Km away. With the city's main attractions such as San Jao Sien Khong, Temple of the Golden Buddha (Wat Traimit), Marine Dept. Pier within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Loy La Long Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, airport transfer, restaurant, safety deposit boxes, smoking area. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Loy La Long Hotel your home away from home.