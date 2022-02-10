Louis Tavern Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2191 Bewertungen
February 10, 2022
The Louis Tavern Hotel can accommodate up to 600 people and offers the ideal venue for conferences as well as business and social gatherings. Dining options at the Louis Tavern Hotel include the Laksi Coffee House, open 24 hours a day and serving the finest authentic Thai, Chinese, and European cuisine, and the Poy Sian Restaurant which specializes in the finest Chinese dishes. Popular and professional singers provide the entertainment at the Evita Cocktail Lounge at the hotel. The well-appointed guestrooms at the Louis Tavern Hotel offer a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. Recreational facilities at the Louis Tavern Hotel include a terrace swimming pool.

Adresse / Karte

79 Soi Vibhavadi-Rangsit 64, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Don Muang, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

