PHUKET TEST & GO

Leelawadee Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
7.5
Bewertung mit
87 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Leelawadee Grand Hotel, located in Udon Thani City Center, Udon Thani, is a popular choice for travelers. Set 1.9 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Udon Thani hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Leelawadee Grand Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Udon Thani.

Adresse / Karte

101/35 Soi Phonpisai 2 Phonpisai road, Udon Thani City Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

