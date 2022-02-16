Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified) - Sukhothai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified)Do more sightseeing in the famous neighborhoods of Sukhothai with a stay at Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified). Enjoy the history and beauty of Sukhothai by visiting one of the many monuments around town. Explore the genuine Sukhothai that most travelers never see, with a stay at Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified) -- located only 1.3 km from Sukhothai Historical Park.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified). Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Car hire and shuttle services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Sukhothai.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified) thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Enjoy the services offered at Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doA variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's karaoke rooms and bar.Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified) offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, located right at the hotel. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar.Get social at the hotel's library, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Sukhothai with Le Charme Sukhothai (SHA Certified) as your base. An afternoon of browsing the works at Ramkhamhaeng National Museum located 880 m away can familiarize you with the local art scene. Don't forget to stop by Monument of King Ramkham haeng located 1.3 km away, where everyone who visits Sukhothai wants to have their photo taken.