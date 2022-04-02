Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Lanta Nature Beach Resort is a friendly, family-run resort with a good variety of accommodation and amenities. All the deluxe and beachfront bungalows are close to the sand of Klong Nin Beach while the standard fan or air conditioned bungalows are amidst a peaceful tropical garden. All guestrooms are equipped with a private bathroom and a balcony, most include a TV and hot water, and some have a refrigerator. The beachfront restaurant serves a full menu of Thai and Western food, and there is a popular seafood BBQ on the beach most evenings. A laid back beach bar serves drinks. The resort offers a free transfer service from Saladan pier. Other services include massages, laundry, motorbike rental, and a tour desk where you can book onward travel tickets and get recommendations on the best things to see and do in and around the incredible island of Koh Lanta.