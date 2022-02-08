Lanta Halabala Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lanta Halabala Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Enjoy both the city and the ocean with a stay at Lanta Halabala Resort (SHA Extra Plus) just minutes from the heart of Koh Lanta. With its convenient location, the resort offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Enjoy some seaside relaxation and drinks with a stay at Lanta Halabala Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 1.8 km from Lanta Klong Nin Beach.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Car hire services provided by the resort make exploring Koh Lanta even more convenient. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort.Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the resort's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Lanta Halabala Resort (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the resort's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at Lanta Halabala Resort (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator and bottled water at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doA variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the resort's bar.Lanta Halabala Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 90% cheaper than other options.Facilities at this resort are rated higher than 85% of other accommodations in the city.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 87% of the city's other accommodations.