Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Nai Harn Beach, less than 1 km from Nai Harn Beach, Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. Boasting a garden, the resort is close to several noted attractions, around 1.5 km from Rawai Beach, 1.6 km from Ya Nui Beach and 500 metres from Naiharn Lake. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. At the resort, all rooms have a desk. All guest rooms feature a private bathroom, bathrobes and bed linen. Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA offers a continental or à la carte breakfast. The accommodation offers a sun terrace. The area is popular for cycling, and car hire is available at Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved. The resort provides an ironing service, as well as business facilities like fax and photocopying. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 47 km from Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels