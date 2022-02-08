PHUKET TEST & GO

Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Nai Harn Beach, less than 1 km from Nai Harn Beach, Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. Boasting a garden, the resort is close to several noted attractions, around 1.5 km from Rawai Beach, 1.6 km from Ya Nui Beach and 500 metres from Naiharn Lake. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. At the resort, all rooms have a desk. All guest rooms feature a private bathroom, bathrobes and bed linen. Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA offers a continental or à la carte breakfast. The accommodation offers a sun terrace. The area is popular for cycling, and car hire is available at Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved. The resort provides an ironing service, as well as business facilities like fax and photocopying. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 47 km from Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

58/51 Soi Prakaobkit, Inside Soi Samakee 3, moo 7, Rawai, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partnerhotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Naiharn Beach Resort
9
Bewertung mit
188 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Babylon Poolvillen
8.8
Bewertung mit
136 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Der Nai Harn
8.9
Bewertung mit
1715 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
Bewertung mit
868 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Shore at Katathani - Nur für Erwachsene
9.1
Bewertung mit
1044 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Katathani Phuket Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
2722 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU