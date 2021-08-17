Der Geist des Naiyang Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 16 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Der Geist des Naiyang Beach Resort , und Der Geist des Naiyang Beach Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 3 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Zimmer mit Poolblick - nur Übernachtung 44m²
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Kaffeemaschine
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Garden Villa - Room Only 60m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Kaution
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Room Only 65m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Kaution
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa Room Only 90m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Kaution
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Bei einem Besuch in Phuket werden Sie sich im L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort wie zu Hause fühlen, das hochwertige Unterkünfte und großartigen Service bietet. Mit seiner Lage nur 30 km vom Stadtzentrum und 4 km vom Flughafen entfernt, zieht dieses 4-Sterne-Hotel jedes Jahr zahlreiche Reisende an. Einfach zu erreichen sind auch Unique Art Collection, Nai Yang Beach, Wat Mongkol Wararam. Das L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort bietet auch viele Einrichtungen, die Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket bereichern. Eine Auswahl an erstklassigen Einrichtungen wie kostenloses WLAN in allen Zimmern, 24-Stunden-Rezeption, Gepäckaufbewahrung, WLAN in den öffentlichen Bereichen, Parkplatz stehen Ihnen im Hotel zur Verfügung. Betreten Sie eines der 47 einladenden Zimmer und entfliehen Sie dem stressigen Alltag mit einer Reihe von Ausstattungen wie LCD-/Plasma-Fernseher, WLAN-Internetzugang, Privatpool, WLAN-Internetzugang (kostenlos), Nichtraucherzimmer, in einigen Zimmern gefunden. Das Hotel bietet wundervolle Freizeiteinrichtungen, wie beispielsweise Schwimmbad (außen), Massage, Garten, die Ihren Aufenthalt unvergesslich machen werden. Was auch immer Ihr Besuchszweck ist, das L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort ist eine ausgezeichnete Wahl für Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Balkon
- Klimaanlage
- Badezimmer
- Flachbildfernseher
- Minibar
- Gratis Wifi
- Free toiletries
- Shower
- Bathrobe
- Safe
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Towels
- Linens
- Cleaning products
- Tile/Marble floor
- Desk
- Sitting area
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Telephone
- Ironing facilities
- International channels
- Tee Kaffee
- Hairdryer
- DVD player
- Electric kettle
- Wake-up service
- Wardrobe or closet
- Obere Etagen nur über eine Treppe erreichbar (Deluxe-Zimmer)
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- Klopapier
Ergebnis
4.8/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 2 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Der Geist des Naiyang Beach Resort
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Der Geist des Naiyang Beach ResortSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
5.0 One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Breakfast Included
Positiv
- Good, reliable, fast wi-fi
- Very clean
- English speaking staff
- Delicious food
- Beautiful surroundings
- Parking for rental bikes/cars
- Gym
- Massage service
- Comfortable bed
From start to finish I have loved staying here.
Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and they will go out of their way to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.
Rooms are spotlessly cleaned every day, comfortable beds, good wi-fi speeds around 80mbps+ so ideal for streaming, online work, etc.
Still got a couple of days in the sandbox but actually thinking of staying in this hotel a few days more, it really is that nice.
4.6 Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only
Positiv
Negative
- very friendly, welcoming and caring staff
My stay is very pleasant, with very nice and helping staff make sure I have everything I need for a great holiday. Room Service, Rent a Scooter, Help with routes on the island, everything is perfect. To reach the beach you need to go on a little wooden ferry over a small mangrove river, and they have a extra staff member to bring you with the ferry there and back. The beach is beautiful, especially in the morning, when the flood is high. On low water you can walk miles on the sandy beach. Right behind the beach is a little forest, which gives you great hide from the sun. Also in dawn I can see a lot of animals coming out the forest, like birds and little bats, I can watch them from my balcony. the pool is great and very clean. The only "negative" thing is maybe the hotel needs here and then a renovation, but it didnt bother me at all. Also, if you want to shop some beverages or snacks, there is nothing around and have to go with the scooter - but only a four minutes drive! I felt home very fast, and also secure of covid, as all staff wearing masks and keep distance. For the price I paid it was the very best choice for quarantaine time at phukets sandbox. The hotel is a bit empty due the lack of tourists, but for me it is wonderful to have a chilling stay and a beach almost by myself. It almost felt like 1992 when I first came here. So if you are looking for a secure budget hotel with great staff and a nice beach, you should come here.
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels