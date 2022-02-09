PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koyao Island Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
Bewertung mit
216 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Koyao Island Resort - Image 0
Koyao Island Resort - Image 1
Koyao Island Resort - Image 2
Koyao Island Resort - Image 3
Koyao Island Resort - Image 4
Koyao Island Resort - Image 5
+21 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A private beach surrounded by tropical rain forests and empty islands, this luxury villa hotel is the antidote to mass tourism. The 15 luxury villas range from 65sqm to 120sqm, look out to the sea, and have private outdoor garden bathrooms. Excursions to famous James Bond Island and others can be easily made with a day boat trip. You can snorkel, dive, fish, kayak, bird watch, bike, rock climb, or just sit around the infinity pool. The restaurant serves delicious fresh fish and an international menu. The spa is a beautiful place to be pampered. You can also take an afternoon nap, rent a bicycle or motorbike, and travel the island. Don’t worry about getting lost as the local villagers are friendly and will point you in the right direction. A stay at Koyao Island Resort is a an experience of an unspoiled Thailand.

Adresse / Karte

24/2 Moo5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

