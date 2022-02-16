PHUKET TEST & GO

Korat Hotel - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
7.8
Bewertung mit
519 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Korat, this hotel makes a good base from which to explore the city as well as the surrounding region. Within walking distance of the hotel is the Tao Suranaree Monument, Night Bazaar, and Klang Plaza. And with a convenience store just steps away, guests can easily purchase basic essentials that they might have forgotten. The hotel includes an entertainment complex on-site featuring karaoke, a club, and a pub. Enjoy your time in the Isan region of Thailand from the comfort of Korat Hotel (SHA Plus+).

Adresse / Karte

191 Asadang Road, A. Muang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

