Kokotel Phuket Patong (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Phuket, look no further than Kokotel Phuket Patong. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 54 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels, umbrella. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Kokotel Phuket Patong.